Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $772,000 Stock Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,211 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lannett were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI opened at $4.58 on Friday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $189.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

LCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Lannett news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

