Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $725,000 Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,460 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Universal Insurance worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after purchasing an additional 218,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

UVE opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $448.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $837,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

