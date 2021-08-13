Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 201.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after purchasing an additional 443,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FF opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of FutureFuel from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.