Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 179,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 536.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $22.49 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIU. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

