Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 183,350 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 140.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,350 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Calithera Biosciences worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.33 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $172.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

