Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 269,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 195.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 89,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 59,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter.

GCOR opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

