Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.78 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $76.41. 4,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,553. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

