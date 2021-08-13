Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Robert W. Ingram Sells 1,350 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE GL opened at $96.68 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.