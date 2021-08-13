Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:PAVE)

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,098 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 19,700% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 102,461 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 458.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

