Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the July 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CATH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.61. 278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.84. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.