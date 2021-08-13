Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $31.36. 1,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,752. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $37.98.

