Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $341.05

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 341.05 ($4.46) and last traded at GBX 339.63 ($4.44), with a volume of 24206630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330.45 ($4.32).

GLEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 318.35. The company has a market cap of £45.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

