Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,147 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,091,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,052 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 176,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

