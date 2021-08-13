Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 130,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

GPC opened at $125.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

