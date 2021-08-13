Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.57.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.65. 6,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

