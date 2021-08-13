Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

