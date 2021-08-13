General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Motors were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,826,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,898,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.