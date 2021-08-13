Genaro Network (GNX) Market Cap Reaches $7.83 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

