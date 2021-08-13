GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

