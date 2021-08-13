GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile
See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.