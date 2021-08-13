GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.28 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GDI. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.57.

TSE:GDI opened at C$55.10 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$34.85 and a 12-month high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.81.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

