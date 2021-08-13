GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GCP stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.01. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

