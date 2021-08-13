GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $12,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

