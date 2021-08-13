Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.59. 19,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 760,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GATO. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10.

In other news, VP Philip Pyle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $155,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Kinyon sold 22,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $377,699.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,759.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,698,967 shares of company stock worth $38,540,281 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 257.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 430,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 22.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after buying an additional 372,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

