Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stake Lowered by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,547 shares during the quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Galecto worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Galecto by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galecto by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLTO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GLTO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,463. The stock has a market cap of $107.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. Galecto, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

