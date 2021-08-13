G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

GTHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GTHX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. On average, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,000 in the last three months. 15.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 316,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

