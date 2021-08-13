FY2022 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion.

EMA has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB increased their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.91.

EMA opened at C$58.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$59.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$57.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

