FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Issued By Raymond James

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pollard Banknote in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.70 million.

PBL stock opened at C$48.00 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$17.01 and a 12 month high of C$67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 29.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

