FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HRGLY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

