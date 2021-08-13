FY2021 EPS Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. Cut by Beacon Securities (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $772.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.24 and a beta of 3.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,955 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,642,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 291,749 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Village Farms International by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 163,084 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

