FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tyson Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $7.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSN. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of TSN opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

