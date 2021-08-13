FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Macerich in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MAC. Citigroup upped their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of MAC opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Macerich by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,680 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Macerich by 14.9% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,578 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in The Macerich by 101.6% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Macerich by 33.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,579,000 after acquiring an additional 657,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Macerich by 36.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,551,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,565,000 after acquiring an additional 680,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

