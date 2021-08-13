FY2021 EPS Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StoneX Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will earn $6.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.06. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $173,166.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,790 shares of company stock valued at $594,038. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. FIL Ltd increased its stake in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 4,795.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.