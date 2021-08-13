FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will earn ($7.79) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.60). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.37) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $277,681.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

