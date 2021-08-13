FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Issued By Wedbush

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

DOOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $123.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after buying an additional 434,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,869,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after buying an additional 179,253 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 17.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $5,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

