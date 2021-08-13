FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.33) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.03). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.66) EPS.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02.
Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $913.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $90.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,747,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.