FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.33) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.03). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.66) EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair set a $56.77 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $913.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,747,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

