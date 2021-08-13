FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Issued By Barrington Research

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of GTN opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.