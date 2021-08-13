FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Hits New 12-Month High at $467.00

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 467 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 467 ($6.10), with a volume of 5549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).

The stock has a market cap of £545.98 million and a PE ratio of 41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 434.45.

About FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

