Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 54,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 47,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 436,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.14. 722,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,872. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

