Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Announces Earnings Results

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%.

FULC stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. 56,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FULC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

