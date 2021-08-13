Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Announces Earnings Results

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.

Shares of FTEK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,198. The company has a market cap of $57.50 million, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 5.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $7.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1,444.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Fuel Tech worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

