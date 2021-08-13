fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) PT Raised to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

