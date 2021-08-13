fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.87. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

