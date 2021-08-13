fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. fuboTV updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
FUBO opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.87. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.
In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.
fuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
