fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. fuboTV updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

FUBO opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.87. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

