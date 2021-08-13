FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FTC Solar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

