FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 27,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

