Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Up 5.8%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 12,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,781,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

