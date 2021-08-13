Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$12.75 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective increased by Acumen Capital to C$12.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRU. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.44.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.14. 99,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 2,317.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.28. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$10.56.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,875.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

