Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stake Reduced by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,764 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freedom were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freedom by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Freedom by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freedom in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Freedom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freedom by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Freedom alerts:

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 40.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.