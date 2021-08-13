Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Thomas L. Fletcher Sells 301 Shares

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ FOXF opened at $158.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.64.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $22,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
