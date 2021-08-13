Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Thomas L. Fletcher Sells 301 Shares

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $158.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.64.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $22,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

