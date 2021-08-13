Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%.

FSM stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

